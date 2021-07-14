Gordon Ramsay’s largest ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ restaurant coming to Valley Center

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ramsay will open a steakhouse this summer at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City. Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to open Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FUNNER, Calif. — Gordon Ramsay is partnering with Harrah’s Resort Southern California to launch a brand-new “Hell’s Kitchen” restaurant that is set to open in spring 2022.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California made the announcement Tuesday, saying the new location will be the largest “Hell’s Kitchen” restaurant to date with 332 seats. The new eatery will be the first for Southern California and third in the U.S.

The restaurant’s design and menu will be inspired and executed by the long-running FOX culinary competition series of the same name, according to Harrah’s. Guests will be able to experience “Hell’s Kitchen” in three areas, including an elevated bar, full-service restaurant and lounge.

“’Hell’s Kitchen’ at Harrah’s Resort SoCal represents one of our most exciting projects to date,” Chairman Bo Mazzetti of the Rincon Tribe said. “We know ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ will bring an unmatched ‘Funner’ experience to our guests, family and friends, beginning early 2022.”

Harrah’s Resort Southern California said construction on the restaurant will begin this summer.

“Hell’s Kitchen” currently operates in Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Caesars Palace Dubai and Harveys Lake Tahoe.

For updates and more information on the new eatery, visit the Harrah’s website.