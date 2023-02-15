VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Culinary professional Gordan Ramsay will be bringing the heat to San Diego in season 13 of “MasterChef.”

The Emmy nominated, multi-Michelin star cuisinier filmed the last season of “MasterChef” at one of his restaurants in London, but it looks like he’s trading in the English tea for California wine.

The saucy restaurant connoisseur has chosen to shoot the latest series at Hell’s Kitchen, which is located within the lucky walls of Harrah’s Resort Southern California. This is the first and only Hell’s Kitchen in the Golden State — and it’s the largest in the country.

Since it’s opening in August 2022, the restaurant has served more than 21,000 Beef Wellingtons and more than 23,000 Sticky Toffee Puddings — both are considered to be one of Ramsay’s signature dishes.

FOX 5 caught up with Ramsey on-set at Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The master chef, who was seeing his SoCal restaurant in-person for the very first time, said he was excited to be here. Ramsay also gave praise to the San Diego location, calling it “a gorgeous space.”

When asked what motivates him, Ramsay spoke of his mother’s determination during his childhood.

“That [inspiration] comes from your mother — I think that’s why I am here today still,” he said.

Hell’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort SoCal is open seven days a week for dinner service from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Reservations can be made online.

Season 13 of “MasterChef” is slated to premiere in Summer 2023.