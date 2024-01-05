SAN DIEGO — The premiere of a new documentary film about a lost golden ring that led a Poway woman to the father she never knew is set to be presented in San Diego next week.

“The Ring and the Mountain” tells the story of local Abby Pilger Boretto, whose father, Henry Pilger, died in September 1972 when the U.S. Marine helicopter he was piloting during a NATO training exercise crashed in northern Norway. He was killed as a result of the incident.

At the time of his death, Abby was only 15 months old. Fast-forward to some 20 years later, the documentary explains that a man hunting grouse on the island of Grytoya — a Norwegian territory — made a discovery that would reconnect the late U.S. Marine and his daughter.

Henry’s Naval Academy ring was found by the hunter, who figured out how to contact his family and then sent the piece of jewelry to Abby. The documentary details how she tucked away the ring in a memory box for 28 years before deciding on her 50th birthday to use the sentiment as inspiration to explore the events leading up to her father’s honorable demise.

“I’ve only been on this journey two years, from not knowing my father to having this very spiritual relationship with him,” said Boretto, a longtime community activist and model who won the Mrs. California All-Star United States pageant on two different occasions.

“The Ring and the Mountain” is set to premiere at the USS Midway Museum, located at 911 N. Harbor Drive in San Diego, on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the showing — a red carpet-style event — can be purchased online for $125. Also include will be a special showing of this documentary’s sister film — “The Last Ring Home” — about the journey of another ring from a World War II hero.

Light food and drinks will be available.