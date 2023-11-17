CARLSBAD, Calif. — Dinosaurs will be coming to life in San Diego County next year when LEGOLAND California commemorates its 25th anniversary.

Next spring, the theme park will be opening a brand new land called “Dino Valley,” replacing the 1.3-acre existing Explorer Island near the entrance of the park. The popular Coastersaurus ride, which has been in the park since 2004, will remain unchanged with the retheme.

Visitors will be able to embark on an exciting, family-friendly journey into the prehistoric era, including a DUPLO dino-themed safari ride and river expedition. The area will also have a special interactive dig site where visitors can dust off dirt to reveal dinosaur fossils.

But the Legoland celebrations for its 25th anniversary do not stop there: the theme park will also be introducing a brand new “World Parade” next summer.

The parade will be full of epic floats like a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and some inspired by the toy company’s most beloved franchises like LEGO Friends and LEGO NINJAGO.

Design renderings of the new land and parade can be found below.

Design rendering of a new land opening at LEGOLAND California next spring. (Courtesy of Merlin Entertainment)

Design rendering of a new ride opening at LEGOLAND California next spring. (Courtesy of Merlin Entertainment)

Photo of a new parade coming to LEGOLAND California next summer. (Courtesy of Merlin Entertainment)

“From the moment families step into LEGOLAND California Resort, they’ll be immersed in a celebratory atmosphere, surrounded by special birthday décor and new experiences that all serve as a constant reminder of our 25-year legacy and the timeless wonder and appeal of the LEGO brand,” CEO of Merlin Entertainments Scott O’Neil said in a release.

“The unveiling of Dino Valley and the brand new LEGO World Parade will showcase an extra dose of celebratory cheer,” he continued, “inviting families to join us and build together in another quarter-century of laughter, play, and the timeless art of memory making.”

The parade, which is set to run through the end of summer, will join other signature events at LEGOLAND during 2024, such as the LEGO Ninjago Weekends; Red, White & BOOM celebration, Brick-Or-Treat; and Holidays at the park.

“As we look towards 2024, we anticipate a year of unparalleled excitement and boundless creativity, echoing the very essence of the core values of LEGO,” O’Neil said.