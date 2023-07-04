SAN DIEGO — While Fourth of July symbolizes the nation’s birthday, it also marks a local anniversary: the opening of Belmont Park’s iconic wooden coaster, the Giant Dipper.

The Giant Dipper, which first opened with the park in 1925, turns 98 today. The Mission Beach wooden coaster is the 10th oldest rollercoaster in the world.

The wooden coaster was built by the Prior and Church Company, during what Belmont Park calls “the Golden Age of wooden roller coasters.”

John D. Spreckels, a wealthy sugar magnate, commissioned the coaster in the early 1900’s as part of his plan to erect an amusement park in the up-and-coming Mission Beach neighborhood with the goal of driving real estate sales and promoting an electric railway.

The Mission Beach Entertainment Center — later renamed Belmont Park by the City of San Diego — opened to the public in 1925, with the Giant Dipper serving as one of the park’s star attraction.

The 2,600 foot-long roller coaster was inspired by a previous Prior and Church design created for the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The track carried two 18 passenger trains, reaching speeds of about 48 miles per hour.

According to Belmont Park, the Giant Dipper was built in less than two months with a crew of about 100 to 150 workers. The original cost the build the coast was $150,000.

Much like the rollercoaster itself, the Giant Dipper saw a lot of twists and turns after it opened.

In 1955, a fire at the park damaged the wooden coaster, prompting a two-year closure to the popular ride. About twenty-years later, in 1973, San Diego designated the Giant Dipper as a Historic Landmark.

By the late 1970s, however, Belmont Park had fallen into disrepair, closing in December 1976. After the park closed, a committee called “Save the Coaster Committee” formed, successfully adding the Giant Dipper to the National Register of Historic Places to save the ride from demolition.

The committee also received a preservation grant, supplementing locally raised funds to rebuild the coaster. Unfortunately, they fell short.

It wasn’t until 1990 that the Giant Dipper was able to undergo renovation, following formation of the San Diego Coaster Company by the city.

After $2 million in repairs, the wooden roller coaster reopened, featuring an all-new track, new bolts, thousands of board feet of lumber and two new trains with modern restraint systems.

Today, the Giant Dipper remains a fixture of the park and Mission Beach, carrying hundreds of passengers through sharp dips and turns with a gorgeous ocean view.

Admission to Belmont Park is free, however, certain attractions require the purchase of tickets. Tickets for a single ride on the rollercoaster are $8 — quite a bit more than the original 1925 price of 15 cents.

Ride & Play tickets for the park are available starting at $40 and can be purchased ahead of time on the Belmont Park website.

Belmont Park is open at the Mission Beach Boardwalk daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.