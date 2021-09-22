Get the spooky season started with these Halloween activities in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Looking to get in the spooky spirit with some fun Halloween activities?

From thrills for horror fans to family-friendly events, we’ve compiled a list of the top Halloween attractions across San Diego County.

Halloween at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld is putting on two Halloween-themed events this year: The annual SeaWorld Spooktacular and the first-ever Howl-O-Scream.

The Spooktacular is included with a SeaWorld admission ticket, offering families candy, costumes and fun with Sesame Street friends each weekend from Sept. 18 – Oct. 31. Meanwhile, horror fans can experience three haunted houses, scare zones, nighttime coaster rides, a live show and themed bars, including a steam-punk dance club called The Underground, during Howl-O-Scream. The separately-ticketed event starts at $54.99 per ticket before prices go up on Sept. 24.

Halloween in Miniland

Legoland is inviting families to a Halloween-themed outdoor retail and dining experience every weekend in October. The Halloween in Miniland event features festive Lego décor, distanced character meet and greets, a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt in Miniland U.S.A. and individual family activities to help get you into the not-so-spooky Halloween spirit.

Costumes are encouraged and the Sea Life aquarium and Legoland hotels will also feature characters and Halloween décor. Reservations are required.

22nd Annual Haunted Aquarium

Birch Aquarium is hosting its annual Haunted Aquarium from 6-9 p.m. on October 22, 23 and 24. Visitors will meet slimy sea creatures, learn about mysterious animals from the sea and get up close with spooky science during the family-friendly event. Anticipate goodie bags and fun Halloween-themed activities including a “kelp” maze. Costumes, especially those that are ocean-themed, are encouraged and tickets must be purchased in advance online. Admission is $25 for members and $30 for the general public.

Spooky Campover and Pumpkin Bash events

Lions Tigers & Bears, the big cat and bear sanctuary in Alpine, is hosting two family-friendly Halloween events this year. Families are invited to camp out in the countryside and sleep under the stars with the animals during a Spooky Campover on Friday, Oct. 29.

The overnight event includes s’mores, campfire songs, pumpkin carving and a Halloween costume contest. Families must bring their own camping gear for the event, which starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Prices for members include $50 for ages 13+ and $35 per child. Non-members will pay $80 per adult and $55 per child.

The sanctuary’s Pumpkin Bash will take place Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. Come dressed in costume and watch the big cats and bears devour pumpkins stuffed with goodies and enjoy fall-themed toys and treats. The cost for members is $30 for ages 13+ and $15 per child, while non-members will pay $60 per adult and $35 per child.

Halloween movies at Rooftop Cinema Club

Halloween fans can start celebrating early with Halloween movie showings at Rooftop Cinema Club along the Embarcadero. From Hocus Pocus to Beetlejuice and the Nightmare Before Christmas, the venue is offering plenty of movies to get the Halloween vibes going. Movie tickets start at $17.50 for adults and $13.50 for kids.

Haunted Corn Maze at Carlsbad Strawberry Company

Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a popular fall destination and those looking for a spooky adventure may want to check out their haunted maze. Organizers teamed up with the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation to put on the haunted maze from 7-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 1-30. Tickets are $25 per person.

Haunted Trail of Balboa Park and Haunted Hotel

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park returns this year with a 3,500-square foot “eXperiment Maze” featuring horror icons lurking in dark corners followed by a mile long outdoor trail. You’re invited to follow the faceless boy through Merlin’s Forest, float downstream with Pennywise and climb aboard a “Ghoul Bus” with a cloister of nuns. Recommended for ages 10 and up, the event takes place most nights from Sept. 24-31 and tickets start at $24.99.

The same team behind the Haunted Trail puts on The Haunted Hotel’s Disturbance in Mission Valley. Tickets also begin at $24.99 and coupons for $5 off the haunted experiences are available at Goodwill stores countywide.