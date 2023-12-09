SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo is lighting up for the holiday season. “Jungle Bells” kicked off Saturday and will be shining bright for the whole family to enjoy until New Year’s Day.

“Jungle Bells” at the San Diego Zoo, supported by California Coast Credit Union, features light displays and entertainment for all ages.

A must-see event, the end of evening Aurora spectacular, which features lights, sounds, live performers and 3D video projection images.

Other things to do include taking part in reindeer games, meet-and-greets and photos with your favorite zoo characters and of course Santa.

Listen to music from an a cappella quartet, and catch entertainment from Santa’s acrobatic elves and the Jack Frost Juggler. Kids can take part in a holiday story time, and don’t miss your chance to walk through the Northern Frontier’s Holiday Forest on your way to visit the polar bears.

With no shortage of things to do, the event is sure to be fun for the entire family. The San Diego Zoo has lots to see and do. You can also watch your favorite zoo animals from the comfort of your own home on the San Diego Zoo live cameras.

“Jungle Bells” is included with all San Diego Zoo admission tickets and memberships. It runs from Dec. 9 through Jan. 1, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., except on Christmas Eve, December 24.

The San Diego Zoo is located at 2920 Zoo Drive in San Diego. Parking for the zoo is free.

“Jungle Bells” is just one of several events happening around San Diego County this holiday season. Don’t miss the Jingle Jets on the USS Midway through Dec. 23, the Gaslamp Holiday Market through Dec. 24, the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights for two Sundays in December, the Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden until the new year, Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park through the end of the month, and much more.