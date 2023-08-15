SAN DIEGO — Soak in some free fun at SeaWorld San Diego for the remainder of the year with this new limited-time deal.

On Monday, SeaWorld San Diego announced they are offering unlimited, free admission to the park for the rest of 2023 for guests that purchase a 2024 Fun Card.

The Fun Card, which differs from one of the theme park’s annual pass options, is a one-year pass that gives holders unlimited visits throughout the year, including access to popular seasonal events.

The 2024 Fun Card is available for $109.99 per guest and can be purchased online.

Guests that buy a 2024 pass before the end of the year will be eligible for the free 2023 unlimited access offering. Children under the age of 3 have year-round free admission, according to the park.

“The best way to experience all that SeaWorld San Diego has to offer is with a 2024 Fun Card,” the theme park said in a release. “For the best value, buy now to get the rest of 2023 FREE, and visit again and again through the end of 2024!”

Some of the biggest seasonal events at SeaWorld San Diego are still to come, including the Craft Beer Festival, Spooktacular, Día de los Muertos and Christmas Celebration.

The Craft Beer Festival, which features more than 100 domestic and local California brews throughout the park, runs Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The annual Halloween-time event, Spooktacular, is set to take over the park following the Craft Beer Festival from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Family-friendly spooky surprises and silly haunts will be around every corner for guests to enjoy, according to the theme park, like trick-or-treating, pumpkin scavenger hunts, a hay maze and dance parties.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, SeaWorld will transform for Día de los Muertos celebrations with decorations that pay tribute to the Mexican holiday, including the placement of Catrina statues and ofrendas to honor those who have passed throughout the park.

Then, SeaWorld’s annual Christmas Celebration will kick-off on Nov. 13. Guests can sip on hot chocolate, enjoy over 100 acres of decorations throughout the park and meet Santa Claus himself. Christmas Celebrations will run through Jan. 7.