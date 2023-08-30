SAN DIEGO — Imagine a German beer festival atmosphere in the midst of an aquatic and animal-focused amusement park — that’s what you can expect at SeaWorld San Diego’s Arctic Plaza this weekend.

The Craft Beer Festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept.1-3) for parkgoers looking to enjoy some live music while sipping one of several local brews that will be served.

In fact, more than 100 domestic and local California craft beers, ciders and kombuchas will be sample ready. Some featured breweries include:

Mike Hess Brewing

Thorn Brewing Co.

Pizza Port Brewing Company

Mother Earth Brew Co.

Abnormal Brewing Company

Ballast Point Brewing Company

Hop Valley Brewing Co.

Harland Brewing Co.

Second Chance Beer Co.

Stone Brewing Co.

Golden Road Brewing

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

According to event organizers, the area will be decorated with festive banners, ribbons, and floral touches “to bring the space to life.”

Festivalgoers can enjoy daily tunes from an oompah band who will be playing traditional German music. The band will play two sets on Fridays, and five sets on Saturday and Sundays.

Be sure to wear your dancing shoes as event organizers say the festival area will also include a dance floor for guests to “dance the day away.” You can also expect to see performers in traditional Germen lederhosen celebrating throughout the festival.

“We’re excited to bring a new look to Craft Beer Festival, while still providing the same local brews and delicious bites our guests have come to expect from the event,” said Jim Lake, Park President of SeaWorld San Diego. “As someone with a deep appreciation for beer and brewing, I look forward to this event every year and I hope our guests enjoy all of the hard work we put into making this year’s festival the best one yet.”

The Craft Beer Festival is coming to SeaWorld San Diego. (Credit: SeaWorld San Diego)

There will be several options to choose from when it comes to food at the Craft Beer Festival. Event organizers say there will be two “festival food huts” serving “unique and flavorful options.” Here’s a sneak peak at some dishes on the menu:

Pork Sliders served with a Stone IPA BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

Lamb Sliders topped with cucumber, tzatziki, and arugula.

Cheesesteak sandwich filled with steak, peppers, onions, and beer cheese.

Walking Taco Dog – a classic hot dog topped with chili, beer cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream, and jalapeno.

Tri-Tip Mac & Cheese tossed with smoked tri-tip, toasted panko, and parsley.

Apple Streusel topped with a crumble topping and vanilla ice cream.

Lemon Tart Parfait – layers of lemon curd, vanilla cream, and shortbread cookie.

Entry to the festival is included in park admission during the days of the event. Once at the festival, there will be several “sampler” packages that include variations of food and drink purchasing options.

The Craft Beer Festival will also take place Sept. 8-10.