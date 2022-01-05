Garth Brooks to play Petco Park, his first San Diego show in years

SAN DIEGO — Country music superstar Garth Brooks will play Petco Park in March, the San Diego Padres announced Wednesday, marking his first show in America’s Finest City in nearly seven years.

Brooks, whose crossover appeal to pop audiences has made him one of the biggest draws in music, will play the stadium show on Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Admission will run $94.95, which includes a service charge.

You can buy tickets one of three ways:

On Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks artist page By calling the Garth Brooks phone line at (877) 654-2784 By using the Ticketmaster app on a mobile device

An online waiting room will open at 9 a.m. for people who are eager to secure their spot. No advance box office sales will be available and there’s an eight-ticket limit per person.

Information about getting a suite for the show, which includes 20 tickets and packages for food and beverages, is available on the Padres’ website.

The concert will be Brooks’ only West Coast show as part of a national stadium tour, according to his team. It will be his first time playing at Petco Park.

Brooks was last in San Diego for a 2015 show at the arena in the Midway District (then Valley View Casino Center). The San Diego Union-Tribune wrote that he “directed, and played, the entire audience with impressive skill and bravura” in a “triumphant show.”

Brooks is among the world’s best-selling musical artists with 157 million albums sold. He released his latest full-length project, “FUN,” alongside a live album in November 2020.

Petco Park has played host to its share of mega-tour stops over the past two decades, with acts from the Rolling Stones to Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Madonna stopping at the East Village ballpark.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Garth Brooks to Petco Park for his first visit to San Diego in seven years,” said Erik Greupner, CEO of the Padres, in a written statement.

“Being selected as the only West Coast stop on Garth’s Stadium Tour further establishes Petco Park as an iconic entertainment venue in Southern California. We look forward to welcoming music fans from all over the western region for an unforgettable show.”