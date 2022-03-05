SAN DIEGO — Country music legend Garth Brooks played to a sold-out crowd at Petco Park Saturday evening, breaking an attendance record with more than 50,000 fans filling the field and stands.

Although it was cold and windy, die-hard fans said they would see him rain or shine at the first mega-concert since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

People from all over the West Coast geared up to see Brooks perform live in concert.

“We are actually here from Anchorage, Alaska, and he doesn’t come up there, so we have to go to him,” one fan said.

The sold-out stadium show, the only West Coast stop on his tour, was no surprise to his fans.

“Garth is Garth, he sells out wherever he goes,” another fan said. “I mean he is an iron man. He is a showman and he is going to do what he has to do for his fans.”

The last time the country singer was in San Diego, he sold out five consecutive shows at the San Diego Sports Arena in 2015.