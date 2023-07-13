Frontier Airlines is stepping in to help Swifties who couldn’t get tickets to see Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour.

The budget airline launched a sweepstakes on Thursday that will give one lucky fan the opportunity to see Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Inglewood on Aug.7.

The winner will get two concert tickets, two roundtrip flights, two nights of lodging and a stipend to cover transportation to and from the concert at Sofi Stadium, Frontier Airlines said.

“For Swifties who don’t have tickets to enjoy The Eras Tour – now is the time to shake it off and enter for your chance to win,” said Tyri Squyres, the vice president of marketing.

“We’re thrilled to make dreams come true for some lucky T-Swift fans out there by not only offering up free concert tickets but also roundtrip flights and a hotel stay.”

Guests must visit the sweepstakes landing page to enter. A free Frontier Miles account number is required for entry, a news release said. People can enter the contest until 11:59 p.m. Mountain Standard Time or 10:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The airline is also offering a limited-time promotion on flights for anyone still hoping to have a summer getaway. Inspired by Swift’s birth year, Frontier Airlines is offering an 89% discount for base fare flights through Friday.

Customers would need to use the code SAVE89 to get the discounted fare.