SAN DIEGO — While summer’s end normally marks the close of peak concert-going season, there’s still dozens of artists headed to San Diego this month that are sure to get music enthusiasts excited.
From the 70s legend Styx to R&B star Daniel Caesar, the options are endless this September for concert-lovers’ to satiate their need to see their favorite musicians live.
Here’s a round-up of this month’s shows that you do not want to miss:
- Aly & AJ
- Sister duo Aly & AJ are bringing their nostalgic pop-rock style to the bayside theater in Shelter Island this month. The former Disney Channel stars made a comeback in December 2019 with the release of their EP, “Ten Years.” The duo is most known for songs like “Potential Breakup Song,” “Slow Dancing” and “Like Whoa.”
- Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 07 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
- Bruno Major
- London crooner Bruno Major is bringing his ethereal falsetto and R&B sensibilities to The Observatory North Park for the first time since 2018. His San Diego show will be supporting the release of his third studio album, “Columbo.” He is also known for other songs like “Places We Won’t Walk,” “Easily” and “The Most Beautiful Thing.”
- Tickets are available via LiveNation.
- When: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
- Where: The Observatory North Park
- Pixies and Modest Mouse
- 90s indie rock stables Pixies will be closing out their tour this month at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square alongside co-headliner Modest Mouse. The Pixies are known for hits like “Where is My Mind?” and “Here Comes Your Man” that influenced the work of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead and Weezer. Modest Mouse is known for catchy tunes like “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty.”
- Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
- Where: Gallagher Square at Petco Park
- Maluma
- Colombian singer Maluma is bringing his sizzling reggaetón style to Pechanga Arena this month as part of his “Don Juan World Tour.” This will be his first stop in America’s Finest City since September 2021. The Latin Grammy Award-winning performer is known for hit songs like “COCO LOCO” and “Hawái.”
- Tickets are available via AXS.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.
- Where: Pechanga Arena
- Daniel Caesar
- Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Daniel Caesar is headed to Petco Park this month as part of his “Superpowers” World Tour. The Canadian artists is known for his unique sound inspired by soul and gospel music, with hits like “Best Part,” “Get You” and “Always.”
- Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Gallagher Square at Petco Park
- Kali Uchis
- Grammy Award-winning artist Kali Uchis is set to make a stop in San Diego later this month as part of her “Red Moon in Venus Pt. II Tour,” supporting her recent album release “Red Moon in Venus.” The R&B singer is also known for hits like “Moonlight,” “telepatia” and “After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins).”
- Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
- When: Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.
- Where: Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- Renee Rapp
- Award-winning singer and actress Renee Rapp is heading to San Diego as part of her second-ever tour in the U.S. to celebrate the release of her new album “Snow Angel” Her debut EP, which was released last year, features hit songs like “Too Well” and “In The Kitchen.” The Broadway alum is best known for her role on the HBO Show “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”
- Tickets are available via TicketWeb.
- When: Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.
- Where: SOMA – Mainstage
- Styx
- The legendary 70s rock band, Styx, is set to make a San Diego stop on their latest tour. Known for iconic songs like “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade,” the band’s guitar-driven sound is a paragon of that era in rock music. Now, four decades after their rise to prominence, they’re still at it, touring with founding band members James “J.Y.” Young and Chuck Panozzo.
- Re-sale tickets are available via San Diego Theater.
- When: Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Humphreys Concerts By The Beach
- Coldplay
- British rock band Coldplay will be making a San Diego stop on their latest tour, “Music of the Spheres World Tour.” One of the most enduringly popular bands, Coldplay became a defining staple of early 2000s music with smash hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You.”
- Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Snapdragon Stadium
- ODESZA
- Grammy-nominated electronic duo ODESZA is headed to San Diego’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheater during their second leg of “The Last Goodbye” Tour, named after their recent single. The artists are known for songs like “A Moment Apart,” “Say My Name” and “Sun Models.”
- Tickets are available via LiveNation.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: North Island Credit Union Ampitheater
- The 1975
- English pop rock band will be making a stop at Pechanga Arena later this month as part of their “Still … at their very best” tour, promoting their fifth studio album “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.” Known for their genre-defying style, the Grammy-nominated band is behind songs like “About You” and “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You).”
- Tickets are available via AXS.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Pechanga Arena