Two glasses of red wine at a winery in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — For those looking to level up their weekend getaways, there’s a private jet wine-tasting experience waiting to transport you from Oceanside to Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico.

The increasingly popular tourist destination south of the border is Mexico’s premier wine region, producing 90% of all of the country’s wine, according to the Discover Baja Travel Club.

Some have called Valle de Guadalupe “the Napa Valley of Mexico” and San Diegans can now visit the area in lavish style.

North County’s Mission Pacific Hotel, a luxury beachfront lodge that was voted the #1 hotel in San Diego in the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, is living up to splendor by offering what’s called the Ultimate Valle Experience.

Travelers will take to the skies after being transported from the Oceanside hotel to a private plane in Carlsbad. From there, a smooth landing in Ensenada, Mexico where guests will be picked up and escorted Valle de Guadalupe.

Those on this experience will taste and tour the vibrant wineries across region, sipping smooth wines paired with inventive cuisine, said Mission Pacific Hotel. From large to boutique and everything in between, Valle de Guadalupe has a wide variety of wineries waiting to be explored.

After a savory day in Mexico, day trippers will fly back to North County and return to Mission Pacific Hotel, where they will then enjoy what’s been described as “an unforgettable evening of culinary exploration of contemporary Mexican food” at MICHELIN Guide restaurant Valle.

Chef Roberto Alcocer’s Valle, a winemaker himself, will take guests on “a one-of-a-kind grape to glass excursion perfect for the oenophile or casual wine drinker looking for an impeccable culinary experience and adventure,” Mission Pacific Hotel explained.

Diners can make selections from a four-course meal, or leave things entirely in the kitchen’s hands for an eight-course tasting.

After a day of flights, food and fun, guests can kick back and relax on Mission Pacific Hotel’s rooftop to enjoy views of crashing waves and the Oceanside Pier. There are blankets and heaters available to keep you warm as well as a hot tub for dipping.

This aerial views shows the rooftop at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, Calif. (Photo: Mission Pacific Hotel)

Packages for the Ultimate Valle Experience start at $50,000 for two guests and can be booked by calling (760) 227-5080.