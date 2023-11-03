SAN DIEGO — More than 300 cars are expected to be on display at the Embarcadero Marina Park North near downtown Saturday.

A San Diego tradition is being kept alive for another year as the annual Bomb Fest welcomes riders of classic cars, mini trucks, and more to gather at the city’s vibrant waterfront this weekend.

Event organizers say all cars and trucks from 1954 and beyond are welcome, as well as all lowrider bicycles and motorcycles. There’s still time to register your vehicle ahead of the event.

A “best of show” cash prize will be awarded, along with car club participation prizes.

“We got a lot in store this year,” said Bomb Fest organizer Jose Arevalo.” We have cars coming from all over — from Colorado to Mexico City, we have cars coming from Northern California.”

Aside from some unique cars and specialty wheels, attendees can expect to enjoy a live performances by Soto the Band, Pepe Marquez and local DJs.

There will also be food vendors, raffles, prize, games and more to be enjoyed. Arevalo says there will even be an appearance by those at Lowrider Magazine.

“We will be in support of this year’s Bomb Fest! We will be doing a spin to win, and selling merchandise this Saturday See you there!” Lowrider wrote on social media while highlighting the San Diego event.

“We want to thank everybody, you know, because without the folks this wouldn’t happen,” said Arevalo. “I just put it all together and I’m very proud.”

The event is free to attend and takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.