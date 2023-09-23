JULIAN, Calif. — The fall season has arrived and Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Julian is welcoming guests to come celebrate the occasion.

Every weekend from Saturday, Sept. 23 until Sunday, Oct. 29, the educational adventure farm tour company will be hosting the Julian Autumn Jubilee.

The 12-acre farm, run by Jesse and Doreen Cross, will host activities like archery, tomahawk throwing, a slingshot range, farm animal visiting, an interactive reptile show, musical wagon rides, hoedowns, and live band shows.

“Pumpkin season is one of the most anticipated times of the year for us because fall is so popular in Julian,” said Doreen. “We meet people from all over that are so happy to come experience fun family memories during this time of year. It’s a great honor for us to be a part of those memories for people.”

The Julian Autumn Jubilee is welcoming guests. (Courtesy of Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures)

There are two options for activity packages, which start at $25 per person. General admission is $5 and includes access to the haunted lilac maze, pumpkin patch, walking trails, tire swings, tug-o-war, and other old-time games on the farm.

Fort Cross recommends that victors buy tickets ahead of time to guarantee entry. Walk-in participation will be dependent upon open availability for activities.

Additional ticketing information can be found

Throughout the year, Fort Cross also offers berry and vegetable picking, a spring Lilac Festival with 5-acres of lilacs that are available to the public, and a holiday hayride event on Thanksgiving weekend.