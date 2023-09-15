SAN DIEGO — The weekend is meant for leisure and good times, and San Diego County has several events on the calendar that are perfect for just that.

From North County to South Bay, Sept. 15-17 shows a promising lineup of events and activities for adults looking to have some fun and families looking for a nice outing.

FOX 5 has created a compilation of some things to do across the county this weekend.

San Diego

626 Night Market (Family-Friendly): Delicious foods, live entertainment, craft vendors and an atmosphere that welcomes all — that’s what you can expect when strolling through 626 Night Market in San Diego. The famous Asian bazaar is back this weekend from 1-10 p.m. each night. Tickets are free but limited, so you must register online.

Pixies with Modest Mouse and Cat Power: This triple lineup concert will draw the crowd at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square on Saturday at 7 p.m. These indie rock staples will close their world tour over the weekend, right here in San Diego. Resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster while supplies last.

Cruise For Kids Car Show (Family-Friendly): The Vault Miramar is hosting this annual event, showcasing Southern California’s finest custom, exotic, muscle and classic cars. The first 300 kids walking through the gates will receive free coloring books and crayons. Admission is free to the event, which takes place from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.

San Diego Wave FC Vs. Kansas City: With just four regular season matches remaining, San Diego Wave FC is set to take on FC Kansas City Saturday evening at Snapdragon Stadium. The Wave will be entering the competition with some momentum after having won their last three games. Ticket prices start at $15 for seating in the supporters section.

North County

Vegan Food Popup (Family-Friendly + Dog-Friendly): North County’s largest outdoor vegan market is coming to downtown Oceanside from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. What’s on the menu? Burgers, pizza, donuts, sushi, ice cream, tacos, noodles, cookies, and so much more. Entry to the event is free.

Solento Surf Festival (Family-Friendly): This Encinitas event is described as a “vibrant convergence of surfing, film, art, and music.” The weeklong festival kicks of Saturday with the Seaside Beach Takeover — a family-oriented day filled with surf contests, live music, food and drinks. Entry to kick-off day is free.

Apple Days at California Wolf Center: Take a tour at this conservation and research facility in Julian on Saturday. During this special event, visitors will have a chance to toss apple-based enrichment items to the wolves. For those looking for a new adventure, head on over to the county’s only wolf reserve.

Oktoberfest at Eppig Brewing: We may be halfway through September, but this Vista brewery and bierhalle (German for beerhall) is encourages guests to dig out the dirndls and lederhosen for a celebration featuring a stein holding contest, live music, and beer of course. No advance tickets or reservations are required.

South Bay

Amps & Ales Festival (Adults Only): Get the gang together to eat, drink and dance at Memorial Park in Chula Vista on Saturday. This annual event is returning for another year with 38 local and international breweries ready to pour tasters and pints. A variety of local food vendors will also be at this 21+ festival, as well as a live music lineup.

LOVE Scavenger Hunt: For those looking for an adventurous and out-of-the-ordinary date night, this self-guided scavenger hunt in National City makes for an interactive outing that includes “love-building challenges.” Tickets for this event, which is set for Friday, are available for a donation of your choice.

Outdoor Pottery Popup: For those who’ve always thought about taking a pottery-making class, this is your chance. This popup event is led by an experienced pottery instructor and is open to those of all levels of experience. Go create some art this Saturday at Art Wheel Pottery in Imperial Beach.

East County

Lakeside Arena Rhythm ‘N’ Brews (Family-Friendly): This second annual concert series will take place from 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeside Arena. Some headliners include Big Sky Moon, Whiskey Ridge, and the Morgan Leigh Band. Guests can expect plenty food vendors and locally crafted brews. Tickets are $25 online, with children 10 and under receiving free admission.

Fiesta del Sol Pool Party (Adults Only): For those looking to enjoy the end of summer poolside, Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon is hosting a pool party for guests 21+. While sipping some drinks in a cabana or daybed, partygoers can dance to the sounds of Dj Nado from 1-5 p.m.

Slime & Play Doh Party (Family-Friendly): Grab the kids and join in on the messy fun at My Space & Early Learning Time in Lemon Grove. From noon to 5 p.m., the center will offer a tactile sensory experience for the entire family. Better yet, entry is just $25 for the whole crew.

The weekend has arrived San Diego, go enjoy yourself.