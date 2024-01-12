SAN DIEGO — Even in the winter months San Diego offers up a multitude of fun and exciting things to do. From a salsa festival to the local rodeo, the weekend is jampacked with options.

After scouring the calendar of events, FOX 5 has compiled a list of happenings taking place Friday through Sunday. Here’s a look at pathway options for your weekend fun:

San Diego Gulls vs. Iowa Wild

It’s “Country Night” at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday. The night will feature a pregame tailgate with a petting zoo, music, food and more. The home team will take on the competition at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $24.

Winter Festival

Even though the holidays have passed, those looking to enjoy some winter fun like building a snowman, sledding down a snow hill or roasting marshmallows by the campfire can head to the Poway Community Park Friday and Saturday evening for this free event.

San Diego Rodeo

The first-ever rodeo at Petco Park is set to take place Friday through Sunday. Say howdy to the many cowboys and cowgirls sure to be in attendance. The best horse wrangler will take home over half a million dollars as prize. Tickets start at $45.

The BIG Salsa Festival

It’s not the kind of salsa you dip a chip into — it’s the dancing kind! This four-day event, lasting Friday through Monday, will feature performing arts and music, dance parties as well as lessons for those of all ages. The festival is being held at Marriott Mission Valley.

San Diego Oddities & Curiosities Expo

As explained by this event’s organizers, it’s made for “lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre.” Vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses with all things weird will be selling things like original artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, creepy clothing, odd jewelry and more.

42nd Annual San Diego MLK Parade

On Sunday, just ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a parade to commemorate his legacy will take place on Harbor Drive. You can expect dazzling floats, drill teams, bands, along with marching peace and youth organizations. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series West

Snapdragon Stadium will host this action-packed motorsport event Saturday and Sunday. There will be roaring 12,000 pound monster trucks taking to the dirt with competitions in speed and skill. Tickets to the event start at $28.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour

Calling all Barbie fans, this event’s for you. The Barbie Truck is making a stop at The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall on Saturday, and then another stop at the Otay Ranch Center in Chula Vista on Sunday. Grab some exclusive merchandise like a denim jacket, corduroy tote and more.

The weekend has arrived, San Diego. It’s time to enjoy it.