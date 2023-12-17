SAN DIEGO — The holiday season is in full swing and the City of San Diego recently announced a wave of free family friendly winter festivals.

Several events are scheduled through December and into January, some that are holiday themed and others that are activity-filled.

There are opportunities to play in the snow, watch movies, create crafts, enjoy cookies with Santa and more.

The better news — the events are free to attend.

These winter festivals are planned at multiple recreation centers and parks throughout the city. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Balboa Park at Casa del Prado Patios A & B and Room 101: AgeWell Services will host its annual Craft Sale Sunday, Dec. 17, featuring everything from jewelry to handmade trinkets created by program participants. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Heights Recreation Center: Toys for Tots Distribution on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 18 and 19, from 4-6:30 p.m. each day.

Nobel Recreation Center: Cookies with Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tecolote Recreation Center: Snow Day on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to join in the wide variety of festive activities our Parks and Recreation Department team has planned,” said Andy Field, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We believe that these events will help get everyone in the holiday spirit, while providing safe, family-friendly venues to celebrate the season.”

The city’s recreation center webpage has a full list of upcoming Parks and Recreation winter festival events.

San Diegans can also visit their local recreation center for more information.