SAN DIEGO — Looking for some feel-good summer vibes? Several parks in the San Diego area are holding free concerts for the public the next few months.

From the coast to East County and the city, here are some local parks offering entertainment this summer for no cost:

Coronado Summer Concert Series at Spreckels Park:

June 4 – BoomBox Heroes at 6 p.m.

June 11 – Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass at 6 p.m.

June 18 – Crown Town at 6 p.m.

June 25 – Big Time Operator at 6 p.m.

July 2 – The Suenamis at 6 p.m.

July 9 – Al Paris & The Heartbreakers at 6 p.m.

July 16 – PHT & The Honky Tonk Nights at 6 p.m.

July 23 – Mighty Untouchables at 6 p.m.

July 30 – FlashPants at 6 p.m.

Aug 6 – The Detroit Underground at 6 p.m.

Aug 13 – The Dream Boats at 6 p.m.

Aug 20 – The Zippers at 5 p.m.

Aug 27 – Ron’s Garage at 5 p.m.

Sept 3 – Special Concert at 5 p.m.

La Mesa Concert in the Park at Harry Griffen Park:

June 25 – San Diego Concert Band at 6 p.m.

July 2 – Full Strength at 6 p.m.

July 9 – Barbwire at 6 p.m.

July 16 – Band TBD at 6 p.m.

July 23 – Sonic Epidemic at 6 p.m.

July 30 – It’s Never 2L8 with the Crowning of Miss La Mesa at 6 p.m.

University Heights Summer in the Park:

Enjoy a picnic dinner and try ice cream treats from a vendor while taking in a concert every Friday in July and the first Friday of August at Trolley Barn Park. The music starts at 6 p.m.

Point Loma Summer Concerts 2023 at Point Loma Park:

July 14 – Big Time Operator (’40s) at 5:30 p.m.

July 21 – Scott Bruce ELVIS (’50s) at 5:30 p.m.

July 28 – Beatles vs. Stones (’60s) at 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 – Full Strength (’70s) at 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 – DSB Journey (’80s) at 5:30 p.m.

If concerts aren’t your cup of tea, the San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting free, outdoor movie nights every week from May 26 to Oct. 31 at parks across the San Diego region.

Among the picks for this year’s series are classics like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Sandlot,” “School of Rock” and “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” as well as animated favorites like “Zootopia,” “Lilo and Stitch,” “Shrek” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”