SAN DIEGO — A beloved annual summer concert series in Pacific Beach is set to return this week, brining free musical entertainment back to the beachfront neighborhood.

The “Concerts on the Green” series is scheduled to return on Sunday, July 23 at Kate Sessions Park featuring local bands and youth bands for family-friendly fun.

Four shows are scheduled in total through the end of July and beginning of August. The community stage opens up at 4 p.m., with the headlining band taking the stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The series, presented by the Pacific Beach Town Council, will kick off with Full Strength next Sunday. The full schedule can be found below:

Sunday, July 23 – Full Strength

Sunday, July 30 – Paging the 90s

Sunday, August 6 – Cassie B Project

Sunday, August 13 – Band Overboard

Full Strength — described as a high-energy dance band — has won three consecutive “Best Cover Band” awards from the San Diego Reader. Their repertoire features everything from ’70s funk to old school hip hop, horn-driven bands and today’s pop stars.

Paging the 90s, an all-genres cover band featuring hits from the 1990s, will take to the stage the next week, bringing totally rad vibes to the Pacific Beach park stage.

Cassie B Project, who will be performing in the first week of August, performs a mix of originals and covers, including “Lady Marmalade” and “Purple Rain.”

The final band during this year’s summer concert series will be Band Overboard, known for their specialty in “yacht rock,” a genre of soft rock music from the late ’70s and early ’80s commonly associated with artists like The Doobie Brothers, The Eagles and Toto.

Music lovers or families can head to Kate Sessions Park at 5115 Soledad Road in Pacific Beach to catch one of these local artists while overlooking the San Diego bay and skyline, because nothing says summer quite like music and beach views.