SAN DIEGO — Looking for some family-friendly Halloween events? Recreation centers and parks across San Diego are hosting free fall festivals throughout October.

You don’t have to break the bank to enjoy some spooky fun this season. City officials are inviting San Diegans with kids of all ages to come out for some Halloween-themed fun.

From costume contests, outdoor movies, carnivals, trick-or-treating and lots of candy, there are city events on the schedule for almost every day leading up to Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Here’s a look at the upcoming free fall festival events citywide:

A full list of upcoming San Diego Parks and Recreation Fall Festival events can be found here.

“As we approach Halloween, it is a great time for families to participate in these fun fall festival activities we have planned in neighborhoods across San Diego,” said Andy Field, director of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. “Our team has worked hard to provide a lineup of safe, family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy and we hope you will join us.”

Happy Halloween season!