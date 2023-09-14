A young child looking at a Rube Goldberg machine at the San Diego Ruben H. Fleet Science Center. (Courtesy of the San Diego Museum Council)

SAN DIEGO — It’s a great time to be a kid in San Diego, as the return of a popular free-admission program is set to return next month.

The “Kids Free San Diego” program, hosted by the San Diego Museum Council, allows kids under the age of 12 to get free admission to over 50 local attractions across the county throughout the month of October.

The deal includes popular theme parks like SeaWorld and Legoland’s SEA LIFE Aquarium, as well as staples like the San Diego Zoo, Belmont Park, Birch Aquarium, Cabrillo National Monument, Fleet Science Center, Museum of Us, New Children’s Museum, San Diego Natural History Museum and USS Midway. A full list of participating attractions can be found here.

“It’s a full month of family fun that doesn’t break the bank,” said San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman.

“Whether you are a local or visiting San Diego, there is always something new to discover during Kids Free, including new exhibitions or historic sites, gardens, aquariums, state parks and other non-traditional ‘museum’ experiences people may not know about,” he added.

Free admission is available for up to two eligible kids for every adult ticket purchased from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

To participate, families will need to download a Kids Free coupon for each venue, which are available at the San Diego Museum Council’s website. The coupon can be presented at participating museums’ admission desk to receive the deal.

Before visiting, however, families are encouraged to check the Museum Council’s website to see if any restrictions to “Kids Free” apply.

The popular deal is presented in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority, according to organizers. First 5 San Diego is also supporting the program.

“Kids Free is the perfect time for families to enjoy time together, learning, playing and creating new memories,” said Alethea Arguilez, Executive Director of First 5 San Diego. “Children really benefit from these types of experiences, particularly in their early development years, so access is key. We are proud to be part of this program that helps more families discover the magic of museums.”

According to the Museum Council, as many as 85,000 children and adults participated in the “Kids Free” program last year.