DEL MAR, Calif. — A foodie-inspired night market is taking over Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend.

Foodieland, which mirrors Asia’s famous open-air bazaars, started in Berkeley, California back in 2019. It’s now become a reoccurring event series across multiple cities due to its popularity.

As described by event organizers, “it’s a space to connect with family, friends and community over a unique food experience.”

There will be over 190 vendors at the three-day event. Attendees can expect a variety of foods, games, and entertainment for those of all ages.

A vendor at an event hosted by Foodieland. (Photo: Foodieland)

Foodies and knick-knack shoppers can enjoy the market for an entry fee of $6 each day. The hours are as follows:

— Friday, Sept. 22: 3p.m. to 11 p.m.

— Saturday, Sept. 23: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

-Sunday, Sept. 24: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as they will not be sold at the door. All children under 5 years of age will be admitted for free.

Foodieland organizers have offered up these tips to ensure marketgoers make the best of their experience:

— Wear comfortable shoes, sun protection, a hat, and maybe bring a light jacket.

— Some vendors are cash only, so bring some cash. If you forget to bring cash, ATMs are available onsite.

Who’s hungry?