DEL MAR, Calif. — A foodie-inspired night market is taking over Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend.
Foodieland, which mirrors Asia’s famous open-air bazaars, started in Berkeley, California back in 2019. It’s now become a reoccurring event series across multiple cities due to its popularity.
As described by event organizers, “it’s a space to connect with family, friends and community over a unique food experience.”
There will be over 190 vendors at the three-day event. Attendees can expect a variety of foods, games, and entertainment for those of all ages.
Foodies and knick-knack shoppers can enjoy the market for an entry fee of $6 each day. The hours are as follows:
— Friday, Sept. 22: 3p.m. to 11 p.m.
— Saturday, Sept. 23: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
-Sunday, Sept. 24: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance as they will not be sold at the door. All children under 5 years of age will be admitted for free.
Foodieland organizers have offered up these tips to ensure marketgoers make the best of their experience:
— Wear comfortable shoes, sun protection, a hat, and maybe bring a light jacket.
— Some vendors are cash only, so bring some cash. If you forget to bring cash, ATMs are available onsite.
Who’s hungry?