SAN DIEGO — The Foo Fighters will be making a stop in San Diego next year.

The 15-time Grammy Award winners will perform at Petco Park on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. They’ll be joined by special guests The Hives and Alex G.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Presales will start as early as Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The band will then head north to play two shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 9 and 11. Check out all of the tour dates on the Foo Fighters’ website.

In May, the band named Josh Freese as their new drummer after longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins died in Colombia in March of 2022. Hawkins was 50 years old.