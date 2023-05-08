The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch (The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Haven’t gotten a chance to visit the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch? Well, you’re in luck as the dazzling sight will stay open for another week.

The 50-acre field of Tecolote Ranunculus flowers can be seen through May 21 as opposed to the original end date of May 14, the North County flower organization said in a press release Monday.

There’s still around 30 acres in bloom, including “The Sea of Sunflowers,” which stretches five acres, according to officials.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch features The American Flag of Flowers, Tractor Wagon Rides, Sweet Pea Maze, Demonstration Garden, The Artists Gardens, Carlsbad Mining Company, Historic Poinsettia Display and more.

Tickets are on sale, starting at $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 60+ and military, $12 for children 3-10 and free for children under three.