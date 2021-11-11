Flooding on Disneyland’s iconic It’s a Small World ride delays holiday reopening

Sleeping Beauty’s Castle is seen prior to the opening day at King Arthur Carousel during the Disneyland 50th Anniversary Celebration at Disneyland Park on May 4, 2005 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Flooding on Disneyland’s It’s a Small World ride early Wednesday morning led to a delay in the iconic boat ride’s holiday reopening.

The flooding happened while workers were refilling the flume on the ride early in the morning while the theme park was still closed. The flooding affected the machinery that operates the ride, according to Disneyland.

The O.C. Register first reported the issue and Disneyland officials confirmed the details to KTLA.

According to Disneyland’s website, It’s a Small World was initially set to open Thursday with a festive yuletide take on the classic attraction that features winter decor and shimmering lights for the holiday season.

It’s unclear now when it will reopen.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort begin Friday with a new after-hours event Disney Merriest Nites.

Disney Merriest Nites ticket holders are meant to spend less time in line to ride select attractions, including It’s a Small World.