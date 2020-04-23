FivePerfectMovies…Becomes 75!

#Five Perfect Movies…Ha! Make that #Seventy-FivePerfectMovies
My wife always gives me the heads-up on what’s trending on Twitter. She told me about the “five perfect movies” and the thing that popped into my mind was the Jack Nicholson movie “Five Easy Pieces” (a good movie, but far from perfect). It was fun to read what filmmakers and others were picking, so I thought I’d do my list. It’s hard to narrow down just five, so I thought I’d cheat. I wouldn’t put any superhero movies, or sequels. And to cheat even more, I thought I’d make additional lists, for specific genres.
Since I recently did a list of the Top 75 sports movies, I left that category out. Also, these are the movies that came to me as I sat here to write this, without giving it as much thought as I should have. I’m sure people will point out better ones, that I’ll be ticked I didn’t think of at the time of this writing. Also, these are the ones that are personal favorites in the genre. They might not be, technically, the best movies of those specific genres.
So without further ado, the #Five (well, 75) Perfect movies (in no particular order):
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST
- THE STING
- TOOTSIE
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- PULP FICTION
#FivePerfectMovies — Comedy
- A FISH CALLED WANDA
- THE IN-LAWS
- THE 40-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN
- DEFENDING YOUR LIFE
- THIS IS SPINAL TAP
#FivePerfectMovies — SCI-FI
- 12 MONKEYS
- ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND
- EX MACHINA
- BACK TO THE FUTURE
- DARK CITY
#FivePerfectMovies — Westerns
- THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE
- UNFORGIVEN
- HIGH NOON
- THE WILD BUNCH
- SHANE
#FivePerfectMovies — Music/Musicals
- GREASE
- CHICAGO
- ONCE
- THE BROKEN CIRCLE BREAKDOWN
- HIGH FIDELITY
#FivePerfectMovies — Horror
- THE EXORCIST
- THE SHINING
- ROSEMARY’S BABY
- SILENCE OF THE LAMBS
- PSYCHO
#FivePerfectMovies — Romance
- CASABLANCA
- WHEN HARRY MET SALLY
- COUSINS
- AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN
- FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL
#FivePerfectMovies — War
- APOCALYPSE NOW
- THE BRIDGE ON THE RIVER KWAI
- M*A*S*H
- PATTON
- THE GREAT ESCAPE
#FivePerfectMovies — Twists
- THE SIXTH SENSE
- PRIMAL FEAR
- HOUSE OF GAMES
- CRIMINAL
- THE USUAL SUSPECTS
#FivePerfectMovies — Foreign Films
- THE BICYCLE THIEF
- SHOWER
- HEADHUNTERS
- THE HUNT
- A SEPARATION
#FivePerfectMovies — Blockbusters/Action
- THE FUGITIVE
- STAR WARS
- MIDNIGHT RUN
- ALIEN
- THE TERMINATOR
#FivePerfectMovies — Classics
- CITY LIGHTS
- DR. STRANGELOVE
- SOME LIKE IT HOT
- VERTIGO
- THE GODFATHER
#FivePerfectMovies — Animated
- TOY STORY
- UP
- INSIDE OUT
- WRECK-IT RALPH
- SPIRITED AWAY
#FivePerfectMovies — Indies
- THE WRESTLER
- THE SQUID AND THE WHALE
- ME AND EARL AND THE DYING GIRL
- BLUE VALENTINE
- ME, YOU, AND EVERYONE WE KNOW
#FivePerfectMovies — Teen Comedies
- MEAN GIRLS
- CLUELESS
- ELECTION
- THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER
- FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF