FivePerfectMovies…Becomes 75!

#Five Perfect Movies…Ha! Make that #Seventy-FivePerfectMovies

My wife always gives me the heads-up on what’s trending on Twitter. She told me about the “five perfect movies” and the thing that popped into my mind was the Jack Nicholson movie “Five Easy Pieces” (a good movie, but far from perfect). It was fun to read what filmmakers and others were picking, so I thought I’d do my list. It’s hard to narrow down just five, so I thought I’d cheat. I wouldn’t put any superhero movies, or sequels. And to cheat even more, I thought I’d make additional lists, for specific genres.

Since I recently did a list of the Top 75 sports movies, I left that category out. Also, these are the movies that came to me as I sat here to write this, without giving it as much thought as I should have. I’m sure people will point out better ones, that I’ll be ticked I didn’t think of at the time of this writing. Also, these are the ones that are personal favorites in the genre. They might not be, technically, the best movies of those specific genres.

So without further ado, the #Five (well, 75) Perfect movies (in no particular order):

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST THE STING TOOTSIE GROUNDHOG DAY PULP FICTION

#FivePerfectMovies — Comedy

A FISH CALLED WANDA THE IN-LAWS THE 40-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN DEFENDING YOUR LIFE THIS IS SPINAL TAP

#FivePerfectMovies — SCI-FI

12 MONKEYS ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND EX MACHINA BACK TO THE FUTURE DARK CITY

#FivePerfectMovies — Westerns

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE UNFORGIVEN HIGH NOON THE WILD BUNCH SHANE

#FivePerfectMovies — Music/Musicals

GREASE CHICAGO ONCE THE BROKEN CIRCLE BREAKDOWN HIGH FIDELITY

#FivePerfectMovies — Horror

THE EXORCIST THE SHINING ROSEMARY’S BABY SILENCE OF THE LAMBS PSYCHO

#FivePerfectMovies — Romance

CASABLANCA WHEN HARRY MET SALLY COUSINS AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL

#FivePerfectMovies — War

APOCALYPSE NOW THE BRIDGE ON THE RIVER KWAI M*A*S*H PATTON THE GREAT ESCAPE

#FivePerfectMovies — Twists

THE SIXTH SENSE PRIMAL FEAR HOUSE OF GAMES CRIMINAL THE USUAL SUSPECTS

#FivePerfectMovies — Foreign Films

THE BICYCLE THIEF SHOWER HEADHUNTERS THE HUNT A SEPARATION

#FivePerfectMovies — Blockbusters/Action

THE FUGITIVE STAR WARS MIDNIGHT RUN ALIEN THE TERMINATOR

#FivePerfectMovies — Classics

CITY LIGHTS DR. STRANGELOVE SOME LIKE IT HOT VERTIGO THE GODFATHER

#FivePerfectMovies — Animated

TOY STORY UP INSIDE OUT WRECK-IT RALPH SPIRITED AWAY

#FivePerfectMovies — Indies

THE WRESTLER THE SQUID AND THE WHALE ME AND EARL AND THE DYING GIRL BLUE VALENTINE ME, YOU, AND EVERYONE WE KNOW

#FivePerfectMovies — Teen Comedies

MEAN GIRLS CLUELESS ELECTION THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF