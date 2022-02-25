SAN DIEGO — Part-sports bar, restaurant and arcade, San Diego’s Nick Cannon is finally ready to open his new entertainment venue in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter.

Wild ‘n Out is named for the rap battle comedy show that helped launch Cannon to fame. The venue features splashy, hip hop-inspired décor, buzzing arcade cabinets, oversized drinks and a menu of comfort food and other bar fare.

The new entertainment destination’s grand opening is Friday evening, Feb. 25, and Cannon is expected to be on hand along with other Wild ‘n Out cast members. The “barcade” is located off 6th Avenue and G Street, near Theatre Box and other downtown attractions.

At two stories and 4,000-square-feet, the venue has indoor and outdoor areas to hang out. It’s expected to regularly feature performances from comedians and DJs, and the place is outfitted with dozens of TVs for major sporting events. Along with traditional arcade games, there will be virtual reality experiences available, according to the venue’s website.

It will be the second time Cannon and business associates have tried to launch such a venue. A second location, on Ocean Drive in Miami, opened in 2018 but is now closed.

Cannon grew up in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood and graduated from Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

FOX 5’s Dillon Davis contributed to this report.