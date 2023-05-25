Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is currently transforming into the Pixar Place Hotel, the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States, Disneyland officials announced Thursday.
The hotel, located at the Disneyland Resort, is expected to open this winter. Officials shared new details about the amenities, hotel-exclusive water play area and restaurant coming to the re-imagined hotel.
The hotel will still be open during its transformation and guests can still enjoy hotel benefits such as early park entry, according to the Disney Parks blog.
Beginning this summer, overnight guests will have access to the new “Finding Nemo”-inspired water play area. The area will include a 186-foot-long waterslide, a splash pad and more.
A family play court will also be added to the pool deck area. The new space will host interactive games and free play inspired by Pixar short films like “La Luna,” “Bao,” “For the Birds” and “Burrow.”
Guests can also enjoy food and drinks while sitting under blue umbrellas from “The Blue Umbrella” or watch the Disneyland fireworks show.
The hotel will also be home to a new restaurant, Great Maple, which will serve upscale comfort food like the buttermilk fried chicken and maple bacon doughnuts and the cajun shrimp and cheddar biscuit Benedict.
The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner food items.
Newly released concept art shows what the hotel will look like once the transformation is complete. Pixar imagery from beloved movies such as “Inside Out” and “Cars” will be prominently shown in the lobby.
Well-known items from Pixar movies will also be displayed in the lobby, including the Pixar Lamp playfully balancing on its blue, yellow and red ball.
More details about when the hotel will open and the amenities offered will be shared at a later date, Disneyland officials said.