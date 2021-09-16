First-ever Howl-O-Scream event at SeaWorld kicks off Friday

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld’s Halloween-themed events kick off this weekend and FOX 5 got an inside look at the thrills available at Howl-O-Scream ahead of the first night of the event.

Horror fans can experience three haunted houses, scare zones, a live show and themed bars, including a steam-punk dance club called The Underground. Visitors can also get a thrill with nighttime coaster rides.

Event organizers say Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. It is a separately ticketed night event that is not included with regular SeaWorld park admission.

See the schedule and how to get tickets on the SeaWorld website.