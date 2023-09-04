SAN DIEGO — Calling all foodies and wine aficionados! An inaugural culinary festival is set to take over North County this week, bringing together celebrity star power and delicious tastings.

The first-ever Del Mar Wine & Food Festival will be taking place in the North County town from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, featuring more than 20 events that champion the region’s food scene and top chefs.

Founded in partnership with sports icons Alex Morgan, Drew Brees and Rob Machado, festivalgoers will be able to embark on a culinary journey that “celebrates the soul of SoCal.”

“San Diego is the next big food and drink scene,” San Diego Magazine co-owner Troy Johnson said of the event in a release. “It’s gonna be a rare and cool thing. Celebrating the city’s food and drink culture… and just the SoCal culture overall… with the help of friends.”

Kicking things off on the first day of the festival will be an opening night party hosted by the San Diego Wave FC, celebrating some of the region’s most iconic street food.

Later in the week, festivalgoers will be able to hit the beach for a clean-up event before shredding the waves in surf lessons led by Machado or take the pickleball court for a tournament hosted by Brees. The tournament will be raising money for the non-profit, Feeding San Diego.

Critically acclaimed chefs across the region will also come together for various one-night-only events, including exclusive wine dinners, walk-around tastings and after-hours celebrations.

Among the top culinary talents headline the festival are Antonia Lofaso, Catherine McCord, Claudette Zepeda, Claudia Sandoval, Aaron May, Beau MacMillan and Brian Malarkey.

The chef and owner of Michelin-starred restaurant, Valle, will also be hosting an “Icons of Baja” pairing dinner alongside Eduardo Morali. A full list of events can be found here.

The festival will cumulate to the two-day, all-inclusive Grand Tasting on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at one of San Diego’s largest outdoor venues, the Surf Sports Park.

The nearly 80 acres of grounds will be transformed into a one-stop-shop celebrating food and wine, complete with live music, lifestyle experiences, pop-ups and more. Over 80 chefs and restaurants will showcase their dishes during the event alongside more than 200 international wine and spirits producers.

Tickets for events during the Del Mar Food & Wine festival are still available and can be purchased here. Single-day and two-day passes are available for the Grand Tasting. VIP and early entry options are available for the hallmark event.

“Enjoying the outdoors is all part of the (San Diego) fun, and it’s refreshing to be a part of a wine & food festival that breaks the mold and fully embraces the city’s active way of life to offer something that’s new and exciting for locals and visitors alike,” Brees said in a release. “Del Mar Wine & Food Festival will become an annual pilgrimage for anyone looking for the most unique, culinary-fueled lifestyle event for years to come. We’re only getting started.”