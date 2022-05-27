SAN DIEGO — Have you ever wanted to enter the Danger Zone?

With the highly anticipated release of “Top Gun: Maverick” Friday, a new website determines what your call sign would be if you were to hit the skies with Tom Cruise’s iconic “Maverick” character from the films.

Paramount Pictures has created an official website to coincide with the release of the film. It uses augmented reality (AR) and a brief questionnaire to generate the user’s very own call sign — the unique identifiers that the pilots go by in the “Top Gun” films.

After you answer the personality questions, the website will prompt you to take a picture, then it creates your customizable AR pilot helmet and personalized call sign. That’s it. Now you are ready to put on your flight suit and hit the skies — or the movie theater.

If you are unsatisfied with your call sign or your helmet, feel free to edit the helmet design or give yourself your own nickname. However, that may be less authentic to how a real pilot gets their call sign.

The movie studio also released a short video explaining what a call sign is and what it means to pilots. They are usually given to them by other pilots and they give a glimpse into their backgrounds and personalities, said Jay Ellis, who plays Payback in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

You can find out your call sign here.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” is now in theaters. Both films feature scenes shot in San Diego, with several becoming tourist spots in the city due to the franchise’s popularity.

Before the world premiere screening of the movie at Naval Air Station North Island, Cruise told FOX 5 it was “very special” to be back in San Diego.