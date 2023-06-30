DEL MAR, Calif. — Officials at the San Diego County Fair say the final days of the 2023 summer event may sell out with capacity crowds expected over the weekend.

The fair will be open throughout the Fourth of July holiday with this year extending through Tuesday. Event organizers say the final Sunday of the event has historically been the busiest day of fair.

Around 60,000 people were reported to have attended the fair daily in the last few days. Fair officials say people have been spending more time at this year’s event compared to last year. This has caused on-site parking availability to be limited.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s concerts and events, thousands of fairgoers are expected to flock to Del Mar Fairgrounds to get in on all the fun. Country duo Alabama is set to perform Saturday, Switchfoot will take the stage Monday and the famous fair fireworks show will light up the sky Tuesday.

Fairgoers hoping to enjoy their holiday weekend at the fair are encouraged to plan ahead by purchasing tickets and parking online in advance. Tickets to the musical concerts include fair admission.

“We have had a great year so far, and we are expecting that to continue through the long weekend as our San Diego County neighbors ‘Get Out There’ for our fantastic final days this year,” said Carlene Moore, CEO of the 22nd District Agricultural Association, which produces the annual San Diego County Fair. “We don’t want to see people miss out on San Diego County’s biggest bash, but we are also focused on providing the best experience possible for our guests. That is why we are encouraging people to plan ahead, buy online, and consider using our off-site lots or taking the Fair Tripper.”

Those who plan on going to the final days of the fair are strongly encouraged to take the Fair Tripper, which includes day-of admission and a free shuttle from Solana Beach Station. Parking will also be available at the fair’s off-site lots at the Horsepark and Torrey Pines High School, with both locations providing free shuttle service to and from the event.

Here are the remaining hours for the 2023 San Diego County Fair:

Friday, June 30: Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Sunday, July: Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 2: Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3: Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Grab tickets to this popular San Diego summertime event while you can.