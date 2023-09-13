An In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California, is pictured on Aug. 30, 2018. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

With just over a month until In-N-Out’s 75th anniversary celebration, festival tickets have officially sold out.

The company shared the news Wednesday on its Instagram account and event website.

The festival is slated to occur at the newly renamed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, formally the Pomona Raceway, on Oct. 22, 2023.

The raceway was officially renamed to celebrate the company’s milestone.

Visitors can enjoy drag racing, carnival rides, a car show, food, drinks, live musical performances and In-N-Out burgers at the event.

While festival tickets and ticket bundles are gone, In-N-Out fans can still purchase car show tickets for $100 per person. The ticket grants each person entry to the show and access to the festival area.

In-N-Out fans looking to participate in the car show should purchase their tickets soon since they are limited, the company said.

In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the event last year.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park. Harry and Esther Snyder, the company’s founders, are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

For years, the restaurants could only be found in the Los Angeles area, but company officials slowly began expanding their footprint in other regions across the state and southwestern states.

As of 2023, the company has 385 locations across the western half of the nation. In January, the company announced that it would open restaurants and a corporate office in Tennessee by 2026.