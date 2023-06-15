SAN DIEGO — Singer, songwriter and renowned pianist John Legend is coming to San Diego Friday for a seaside performance at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Ticketholders looking forward to “Conversations in Dark” at this an open-air music venue may want to plan ahead when it comes to figuring out how to get to there.

Friday, June 15 marks a big day for downtown with the San Diego Padres hosting the Tampa Bay Rays during the same time the concert is scheduled. Although situated more north, San Diego County Fair traffic may also impact travel times.

Make sure you hear the legend himself sing the phrase, “may have waited a while, but I’m on time,” by ensuring your travel plans.

Here’s a breakdown of ways to get to Rady Shell Jacobs Park this Friday.

Driving

For those driving to the concert, the venue has encouraged attendees to follow some directions based on which direction you’re coming from.

Travelers coming from the north:

Take Interstate 5 south, exit at Front Street, drive south to Harbor Drive, turn left, proceed to Park Boulevard (just past Convention Center), turn right, and find parking on your left.

In the case of heightened downtown activity from the Padres game, the venue recommends drivers avoid downtown traffic by instead proceeding further down I-5 to the Cesar Chavez Parkway exit. From there, take a right on Cesar Chavez, proceed southwest to Harbor Drive, turn right, and then proceed to Park Boulevard.

Concertgoers coming down Highway 163 should take the I-5 south exit before downtown, then once on the 5, take the Chavez exit as explained above.

Those coming down Interstate 15 should exit to Highway 163 south and proceed as above.

Travelers coming from the south:

Take I-5 north, take the Cesar Chavez Parkway exit, turn left, drive southwest to Harbor Drive, turn right, proceed to Park Boulevard, turn left, and find parking on your left.

Travelers coming from the east:

Take King/Highway 94 west toward downtown. Before coming into downtown, exit to Highway 15 south, and then shortly exit to I-5 north. from there, take the Cesar Chavez Parkway exit, turn left, drive southwest to Harbor Drive, turn right, and proceed to Park Boulevard before parking on the left.

According to the venue, left turns will be disallowed onto Harbor Drive after the concert, except for busses.

Ferry or water taxi

For those coming from Coronado, it may be faster for you to catch a ferry or water taxi from the peninsula.

Ferry directions:

The venue explained that on concert evenings, you can take the Coronado Ferry from the Coronado Ferry Landing to the Convention Center landing (WEST Gate), which is just steps away from Jacobs Park.

There are 5:10pm and 6:10pm departures from the Coronado Ferry destined for the Convention Center side, and on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be 10:55pm departure from the Fifth Avenue Landing back to Coronado.

Water taxi directions:

Catch a water taxi from Coronado at Hotel Del Coronado, Ferry Landing Marketplace, Harbor Island, Shelter Island, the Broadway Pier and other locations that can moor at the Convention Center Landing. Call the water taxi at 619-235-8294 for more details and rates.

By foot or rideshare

Already downtown or planning to get dropped off by a rideshare? The venue says the concert site can be accessed by the Embarcadero Footpath which, moving southeast by the water, runs by the Manchester Hyatt, Seaport Village, the Marriott Marina and a new section down to the Hilton Bayfront hotel.

The concert area is just behind the Convention Center by the bay, on the Embarcadero Marina Park South peninsula. The address of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is 222 Marina Park Way.

Also, let your rideshare know that the drop off/pick up location is adjacent to the Bayfront Hilton parking structure. There’s a free shuttle into and out of the concert site from there.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning artist will begin his soothing and soulful concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Limited tickets are still available for those who have yet to snag them.