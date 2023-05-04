CHULA VISTA, Calif. — You can find 50 Cent at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, not the club, this summer.

The popular rapper will be performing some throwback hits on Aug. 31 at the Chula Vista venue, according to Live Nation Entertainment.

“The Final Lap Tour” celebrates the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s iconic debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin.'”

Fans will be showered with 50 Cent’s chart-topping hits, as well as special guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Jeremih and more artists to be announced, officials said.

Other stops across North America and Europe include Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris and many more.

Registration for the Verified Fan presale begins Sunday at 7:59 p.m. PT.

Jackson has also found success as an entrepreneur, actor, director and executive producer.