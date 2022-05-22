ANAHEIM, Calif. – After more than two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Fantasmic” is officially returning to Disneyland this week.

The iconic light show, which premiered in 1992, celebrated its 30th anniversary on May 13– which Disneyland officials used as an opportunity to announce the show’s much-anticipated return.

The show is described on the Disney Parks Blog website as an “emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney-animated story scenes, choreographed to an exciting musical score.” Located in Frontierland, the nighttime show features characters and scenes from “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Tangled,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and more Disney classics.

Before its closing in March 2020, the show had performed more than 11,000 performances since its opening, Disney officials said. In addition to “Fantasmic,” Disneyland is currently wowing guests with other nighttime shows including “World of Color,” “Main Street Electrical Parade,” and the “Disneyland Forever” fireworks.

To check out the show, you must have a valid park ticket and park reservation. Performances of “Fantasmic” may not occur daily so guests are encouraged to check out entertainment schedules before booking.

For more information on “Fantasmic,” including performance schedules and ticket information, click HERE.