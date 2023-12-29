SAN DIEGO — Aside from rooftop bar countdowns and dinner cruises, there are a wave of New Year’s Eve events across the county that are sure to be fun for the whole family — kids included.

For those looking to celebrate the beginning of 2024 while still abiding to bedtime, here are some family-friendly things to over the weekend:

North County

— LEGOLAND Kids’ New Year’s Eve (Carlsbad): This event offers a dance party, a fireworks shows that “explodes in 3D LEGO bricks,” and a “kid standard time” countdown.

— Wild Holidays at San Diego Zoo Safari Park (Escondido): The park will “glow and twinkle with seasonal cheer,” offering up a festive setting that’s also filled with seasonal treats.

— Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights Tour at Wild Wonders Animal Refuge (Bonsall): Families can sip hot cocoa together while enjoying lights as well as a peak at some nocturnal animals.

San Diego

— SeaWorld New Year’s Eve Family Bash: Aside from all the rides, animals and park games, there will be an early New Year’s countdown at 9 p.m. accompanied by a fireworks show.

— San Diego Zoo ‘Jungle Bells’: The park will be lit up until 8 p.m. with entertainment for the whole family. There will also be a special Aurora experience.

— Winter ‘WNDRland’ Museum Experience: The WNDR Museum in the Gaslamp Quarter has been transformed into a “serene and frigid landscape” that’s made for the holiday season.

— MEGA Noon Year Celebration at Plunge — Belmont Park: There will be a mega balloon drop at noon while a DJ plays family favorite jams. There will plenty of activities and entertainment.

East County

— New Years Eve Family Celebration at Parkway Bowl (El Cajon): There are family packages available that include unlimited bowling, pizzas, plus party hats and favors.

South Bay

— Sesame Place Celebration (Chula Vista): Even though Christmas has come and gone, the park remains transformed into a winter wonderland, with twinkling lights and holiday magic.

There’s plenty of family-friendly fun to be had in San Diego County this weekend. Happy New Year!