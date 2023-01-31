CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Grammy-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy will be making a stop in San Diego County as part of their So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, it was announced Tuesday.

The band, known for some of their iconic pop-rock hits like “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ’Em Up)” and “Uma Thurman,” will perform at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista on July 1, 2023.

The 29-show North American tour will kick off on June 21 at Wrigley Field in Chicago and will include three other stadium shows in Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

The tour announcement comes ahead of the group’s scheduled release of their newest album “So Much (For) Stardust,” which comes out on Mar. 24. This will be their first studio album released since their 2018 Grammy-nominated album “M A N I A.”

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets available Friday, Feb 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Ticket information and tour dates can be found on the Fall Out Boy website.

The Chula Vista show will also feature performances by Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Daisy Grenade.