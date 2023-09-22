SAN DIEGO — Goodbye summer, hello fall.

Will you be holding on to warmer days while posting up at the beach, or will you choose to welcome the arrival of autumn with a cozier activity this weekend?

Either way, there’s plenty to do across across the county Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24. This includes an array of Oktoberfest celebrations that stretch across the region as well the start to San Diego Restaurant Week.

On top of those events, FOX 5 has created a compilation of some fall-like things to do to help you decide how to spend your leisure time.

San Diego

— Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival: Located at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in San Diego, the cultural event is free to attend Saturday. There will be a lantern parade with 2,000 free lanterns being given away. There will also be carnival games, arts and crafts, as well as live entertainment including a lion and dragon dance.

— Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: Take a fall adventure through film at the San Diego Natural History Museum Saturday or Sunday. Event organizers say attendees can expect to be exhilarated by stories depicting journeys to the high mountain peaks and other exotic locations.

— Harvest Hounds: Dog Show & Bazaar: Modern Times is celebrating the start of fall by hosting a dog-friendly event with a fall-themed photo op, local artisans vendors, and a dog show. The free event takes place Sunday on the Lomaland patio.

— Zombie-Movie Marathon: Held at the Comic-Con Museum, Film Geeks SD and Media Arts Center San Diego are collaborating to host a 12-hour event Saturday. Tickets will get you two meals and viewing to six “secret zombie films.”

— San Diego SAKE Festival: The city’s largest celebration of its kind, this event takes place Sunday at Venue 808. Attendees can cozy up with some warm sake samples while enjoying some traditional performances from local artists. The event is 21+ with tickets starting at $30.

— Miramar Air Show: Skip the beach and head to the air field at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar this weekend. Where you aviation jackets and enjoy the largest military air show in the country. General admission to the Miramar Air Show is free.

— San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals: With fall arriving, that means the regular season for MLB is wrapping up. The last scheduled home games for the regular season are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fireworks can be expected Saturday in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

— San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos: Fall football season is here with the Aztecs set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. MTS in encouraging those attending to ride transit to avoid expensive parking rates and long waits exiting the stadium.

North County

— Julian Autumn Jubilee: This fall festival kicks of Saturday at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures. Activities include apple picking, cider pressing, candle dipping, tomahawk throwing, as well as arts and crafts. There will also be live music and a hayride. Be sure to make a reservation online.

— Carlsbad Fall Pumpkin Patch: Head to the fields of the Carlsbad Strawberry Company to navigate a corn maze, smell a marigold field, and pick out the perfect pumpkin to welcome the fall season. Entry is $10 per person, and children under 5 years old are free.

— FoodieLand Night Market: A popular night market is returning to welcome the start of fall. The Del Mar Fairgrounds will host over 190 vendors with a variety of foods, games, and entertainment for those of all ages. Tickets are $6 and only available online.

— Nissan Super Girl Pro: Returning to the iconic Oceanside Pier this weekend, this annual festival and surfing competition represents the end of summer with live concerts, celebrity speakers, panel discussions, plus food and drink vendors. The event is free to attend.

— Restore Balance & Harvest Abundance – Fall Equinox Celebration: Welcome the first day of autumn through guided meditation, yoga, and sound healing at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach. This event is free but donations are accepted.

South Bay

— The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular at Sesame Place San Diego: Come in costume and celebrate “silly, not-too-spooky fun” Saturday and Sunday at this Sesame Street-themed amusement park. Kids ages 3 to 9 get in free when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket.

— Succulent Pumpkin Crafts: Held at Craft on Third in Chula Vista, attendees can design the perfect centerpiece for the fall season. Adorn a pumpkin with live succulents while enjoy some drinks. Be sure to book your spot ahead of the event, which is slated for Sunday.

— Fermentation Class at Ranchito Milkyway Farm: Head to this Bonita farm to learn the basics of fermentation. Attendees can learn how to convert their fall garden harvests into healthy fermented foods. Tickets to this Saturday event are $40.

— Adult Fall Craft Event: Held in the community room at the Pine Valley Branch Library, adults looking to get crafty are encouraged to come make a fall gnome Saturday. All materials to this free event will be provided to attendees.

East County

— Halloween Skull Planter Workshop: This event at Junktion 101 Alpine gives you can opportunity to enjoy “spooky season” festivities early. During this workshop, attendees with turn skull candy bowl into fun Halloween planters.

— Pugtoberfest 2023: Pug Rescue of San Diego is hosting this annual event Saturday. Guest can enjoy enjoy some beer, food and pugs of course. Tickets to this dog-friendly event are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. All breeds are welcomed.