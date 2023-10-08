SAN DIEGO — In celebration of International Artist Day, the WNDR Museum is offering free admission for one day only.

Visitors can experience more than 20 interactive artworks by cutting edge artists, collectives, technologists, designers, and more all while saving $38.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. the museum will open its doors to the public at no cost. Walk-ups are welcomed on a first-come-first-serve basis as space allows.

Though there is no ticketing fee for this day, guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance to guarantee entry. Those reservations can be made here.

“At WNDR Museum, we believe that we are all artists, and we’re excited to celebrate the creativity in each of us by inviting guests into each of our locations, free of charge, on International Artist Day,” said David Allen, creative director at the WNDR Museum. “This is an incredible opportunity to bring our communities together across the country to spark inspiration and celebrate art in all its forms.”

What can be expected? According to the museum, guests are taken on “a multi-dimensional journey in which they serve as an extension of each creator by interacting with various installations.”

Depending on how long you choose to interact with each installation, the museum says it generally takes people about an hour to an hour and a half to walk through.

Wallpeeks at the WNDR Museum in San Diego, Calif. (Photo: Tyler Curtis/WNDRMuseum)

An interactive exhibit at the WNDR Museum in San Diego, Calif. (Photo: Tyler Curtis/WNDRMuseum)

Interoptics at the WNDR Museum in San Diego, Calif. (Photo: Tyler Curtis/WNDRMuseum)

A Quantum Mirror at the WNDR Museum in San Diego, Calif.

Other highlights include rare art work by iconic artists like Keith Haring and award-winning multimedia German-based artist Leigh Sachwitz.

The museum also has a bar in the front lobby where guests can purchase beer, wine, and canned cocktails to enjoy while strolling through the experience.

WNDR Museum was voted one of the top ten immersive art experiences in the country by USA Today’s 2022 and 2023 Reader Polls.