SAN DIEGO — “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be coming back to the San Diego area in 2024 to showcase the work of one of the greatest Post-Impressionism artists.

The exhibition is set to return to the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Jan. 26 after having much success in 2022, it was said in a press release Tuesday.

Over 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s pieces will be featured through three-dimensional fully immersive scenes that will be accompanied by a curated musical soundtrack telling the story of his life, it was said in a press release Tuesday.

“Seeing everything on this scale provides a unique perspective on how van Gogh represented the power of nature and color in his works, and how he used art for healing” said Fanny Curtat, art history consultant for “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”

Visitors will get to see several rooms, including the Education Room that focuses on personal letters van Gogh wrote to his greatest supporter (his brother), as well as the Immersive Room, which showcases the detail of the artist’s work.

“Wander through iconic works as they come alive around you, including beloved classics such as ‘The Starry Night,’ ‘Sunflowers,’ and ‘Café Terrace at Night,’ and be enveloped by a selection of his iconic and revealing self-portraits which just might blink back at you,” the press release read.

Tickets begin at $36.99 for adults and $21.99 for children ages 5-15. A virtual reality experience called “Beyond Van Gogh: A Life in Letters” will also be available for $12.50.