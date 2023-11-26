SAN DIEGO — While the weather outside in San Diego rarely gets frightful in the winter, one does not have to travel far to enjoy fresh snow.

There are plenty of places within driving distance of the city that are perfect for those that want to experience the magic of the season as other parts of the country do — with blankets of snow on the ground.

If you are looking to take a day trip with loved ones this holiday season, here are a few destinations in Southern California that will make you feel like you are in a legitimate winter wonderland.

Julian

Trip Length: About 1.25 hours

Located in the county, Julian is one of the easiest day-trip options for San Diegans looking to experience some fresh snow. There are plenty of small snow-play spots around the town, as well as on the journey east towards it. However, it may be a little early in the season to see a whole lot of powder on the ground, as Julian is situated at a lower elevation and might not see much more than a dusting of flurries with upcoming rain.

Palomar Mountain

Trip Length: About 1.5 hours

As the mountain at the highest elevation in San Diego County, there are plenty of spots to find some fresh powder to play in. According to the U.S. Forest Service, Palomar regularly receives nearly three times the total rainfall of San Diego. The best spots will be inside the park, so you will have to pay $10 for entrance at a Ranger Station. In the next few weeks, there may be some small snow accumulation, but it may be best to wait just a little longer if you want to experience gorgeous blankets of the white stuff.

Idyllwild-Pine Cove

Trip Length: About 2 hours

Nestled in the San Jacinto Mountains, the adorable town of Idyllwild-Pine Cove is perfect for a peaceful weekend getaway into snow glittered mountains. There are several small snow-play areas that are perfect for families looking to build a snowman or two, as well as plenty of locally-owned shops and restaurants.

Big Bear Mountain

Trip Length: About 2.5 hours

The gold standard destination for a Southern California winter wonderland, Big Bear Mountain is a must-visit for those who want to spend some time playing in snow this holiday season. With sledding, snowboarding and skiiing, there are plenty of activities to make a getaway trip one to remember.

Wherever you choose to go, make sure to check the conditions that you may be driving through before heading out, including whether your vehicle will need to be equipped with snow tires or chains. And of course, be sure to bundle up!