SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo is welcoming guests who want to explore and learn about wildlife during the evening hours.

“Nighttime Zoo,” which occurs on May 26 through Sept. 4, is an annual after-dark event that offers family-friendly entertainment, live toe-tapping music and treats, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in a press release Friday.

Starting at 4 p.m., guests can enjoy special activities like “Bounce Back to the Outback,” a show featuring a talented group of trampoline acrobats defying gravity.

To top the night off before the gates close at 9 p.m., there will be a 12-minute symphony of live music, lasers, moving lights, rhythmic acrobats, fog and bubbles, as well as a 15-minute music and festive pageantry celebrating Africa along Front Street.

“While attending Nighttime Zoo, explorers of all ages can also enjoy the new Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. The 3.2-acre environment blends immersive technology with opportunities to check out unique wildlife species, and it’s designed to serve as a launch pad for budding conservationists,” the Zoo said.

The event is free with Zoo admission or membership.