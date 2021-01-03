Ex-Bond girl dies at age 65 after mysterious Christmas Eve collapse

Tanya Roberts of the TV program “Charlie’s Angels” is pictured in 1980. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Film and television actress Tanya Roberts has died at age 65.

The former Bond girl in “A View to a Kill” had taken her dogs for a walk on Christmas Eve with her partner, Lance O’Brien, and upon her return home, she collapsed and was taken to a hospital, her publicist, Mike Pingel told City News Service.

She was put on a ventilator after being hospitalized, but never recovered. Her death was not COVID-related, Pingel told CNS.

Pingel said she had been in good health prior to her Dec. 24 collapse.

Roberts had been a successful model and posed for Playboy, in addition to a myriad of TV advertisements. She also starred in fantasy adventure films including “The Beastmaster” and “Sheena” and joined the team on “Charlie’s Angels.” She totaled more than 40 acting credits dating back to the 1970s. More recently, she played Midge on “That ’70’s Show.”

Roberts is survived by O’Brien, and her sister, Barbara Chase.