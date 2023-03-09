SAN DIEGO — A global gaming and entertainment festival is coming to San Diego for the very first time in April 2023.

DreamHack, a three-day event to be held held at the downtown Convention Center, will include an array of activities, experiences and non-stop action.

From esports tournaments, cosplay championships, exclusive screenings, live music and art showcases, event organizers say there will be plenty to do and see.

Here’s a breakdown of what attendees can expect.

50+ arcade machines

DreamHack’s “arcade cabinet area” will have a wide variety of classic and modern games that can be enjoyed with family and friends.

This image shows the arcade area of a previous DreamHack festival. (Photo Credit: Kim Ventura/ ESL FACEIT Group)

Artist Alley

Local artist will be showcasing their work, which is expected to include an array of comic, pop, cosplay, original work and other creative works that will available for purchase.

Cosplay

Guests are invited to the “Cosplay Corner” to take photos with characters in front of themed backdrops. There will also be panel sessions to learn about cosplay. Plus, guests can attend a competition to see the best-of-the-best in cosplay.

This image shows a cosplay character signing autographs at a previous DreamHack festival. (Photo Credit: Kim Ventura/ ESL FACEIT Group)

Creator Hub

Are you a content creator? If so, this may be the spot for you. DreamHack says it will be offering creators an opportunity to further interact with their community, create unique content and more in their new Creator Hub.

BYOC LAN

DreamHack says BYOC LAN (Bring Your Bring Your Own Computer or Console) is the core area of the festival. Attendees can reserve seat, a port on their BYOC LAN, power outlets for gear and even a chair.

This image shows a packed BYOC LAN area at a previous DreamHack festival. (Photo Credit: ESL FACEIT Group)

Other activities include meet and greets with celebrity guests, tournaments for more than 10 games with cash prizes, all day “freeplay” opportunities and a “DreamHack Party” to kick off the festival.

The DreamHack Festival will take place from April 7-9. There are several ticket options ranging from $36 upwards to $599. More information can be found here.

Additionally, the festival is partnering with the Autism Society San Diego to introduce its Dream Big initiative in celebration of Autism Acceptance Month in April.

Aside from bringing together San Diego’s gaming community, DreamHack says “it hopes to foster inclusivity and engage underrepresented gamers.”