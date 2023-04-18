SAN DIEGO — Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Erykah Badu will be making a stop in San Diego as part of her 25-city U.S. tour.

The “Queen of Neo-Soul” will perform at Pechanga Arena on June 15 as part of her Unfollow Me Tour, it was announced Monday.

The 25-city U.S. tour will kick off in San Antonio on June 11 and close out with a July 23 performance at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Badu’s hometown.

Tickets for the Unfollow Me Tour go on sale on April 20 at 2:22 p.m. local time. Tickets for the San Diego show can be purchased here.

You can find a full list of shows and dates on the tour’s website.

Badu’s San Diego show announcement joins several other big acts that are scheduled to perform at Pechanga Arena in 2023, including Depeche Mode, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Blink-182 and Jo Koy.

Joining Badu on tour will be rapper and actor yasiin bey. More special guests are expected to be announced for the tour at a later date.