Actress Gloria Reuben talks about ‘ER’ reunion to benefit clean water non-profit

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The cast of the hit drama series “ER,” including George Clooney and Noah Wyle, reunited virtually in honor of Earth Day.

Actress Gloria Reuben, who played Jeanie Boulet on the show, teamed up with her former co-stars for a special Earth Day edition of “Stars in the House.” The streaming show was created after the pandemic as theaters across the globe closed.

NewsNation sat down with Reuben to talk about her time on the show, her groundbreaking character and how she hoped Thursday’s event will bring awareness to climate change and benefit The Waterkeeper Alliance.

Watch the full conversation in the player below.

Watch the reunion

Who it benefits

This special episode of Stars in the House will be held in benefit of the Waterkeeper Alliance — the fastest growing global nonprofit focused solely on clean water. Waterkeeper Alliance ensures that the world’s Waterkeeper groups are as connected to each other as they are to their local waters, organizing the fight for clean water into a coordinated global movement. Stars in the House

Reunion episode cast members

Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet)

George Clooney (Doug Ross)

Noah Wyle (John Carter)

Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver)

Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene)

Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway)

Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac)

Paul McCrane (Robert Romano)

Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen)

Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez)

Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams)

Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario)

Ellen Crawford (Lydia Wright)

CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks)