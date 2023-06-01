SAN DIEGO — “Get Out There” — that’s the theme for the 2023 San Diego County Fair and it just took on a whole new meaning.

As part of a brand new challenge, the Del Mar Fairgrounds is encouraging eager fairgoers “to explore the great outdoors and get s’more of what life has to offer.”

Whether it’s a sunset hike at Torrey Pines, off-roading on the sand dunes in Ocotillo Wells or simply visiting a park in your neighborhood, getting outdoors could get you into the fairgrounds for free.

It’s called the “Get Out There!” Challenge.

All you have to do is snap a photo during your activity of choice, upload your image on social media with the hashtag #getouttheresdfair and tag @sdfair. Then, fill out the challenge entry form and attach that same photo.

On June 19, the Del Mar Fairgrounds will notify the grand prize winner through email. The lucky outdoor adventurer will win a VIP experience for four with Switchfoot on July 3 and a $500 gift card for recreational gear from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

There’s also an additional opportunity to win big fair prizes with the Bonus Challenge.

The entrant with the most votes on their submitted photo, which can be viewed on the challenge’s webpage and social media, will receive a “Day at the Fair package.” This includes four general admission tickets, one general parking pass, 80 ride tickets and $80 in food vouchers.

Need help finding a park to visit, choosing an adventure or finding outdoor things to do in San Diego County? Use this “Get Outside San Diego” search tool to discover experiences waiting to be had. Don’t forget to snap a photo!

The images that are submitted through the challenge will also be displayed for all to see at the Welcome Center in the San Diego County Fair’s Theme Exhibit. There, you can also grab a “Get Out There!” button to show off your participation.